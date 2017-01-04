Speedway Motors’ 1967 Camaro

Speedway Motors might be the oldest speed shop in the United States but they still know how to promote their business. The company has built two shop cars in the past, a 1965 Nova and a 1970 Camaro. Both were amazing projects but for the third project the company set out to turn a 1967 Camaro into their wildest creation yet.

The Camaro rides on a full tube chassis with a full independent suspension. The front is Speedway’s Unser Edition G-Comp suspension while the back is a 2011 Camaro IRS with BMR Suspension lower control arms, trailing arms and toe rods. AFCO Racing 4-way adjustable shocks are found on all four corners.

Powering this monster is a all-aluminum 440 ci small-block Chevy V8 built by Speedway Motors. The engine features 18-degree heads, COMP cam and valvetrain, MSD ignition, Kinsler 8-stack EFI intake and FAST engine management.

Backing that powerful engine up is a Tremec T-56 six-speed manual transmission with a Dederichs Motorsports dog box conversion connected to a GForce Engineering Ford 9″ center section and axles.

Trying to put that power to the ground will be a set of CCW 19×13 forged wheels with large 55/30/19 tires. And covering those are a set of custom fender flares.

Speedway built this Camaro to compete in autocross and road racing so all the interior amenities had to go. The only things found are two racing seats, roll cage, quick-release steering wheel, racing gauges and switches.

Source: Speedway Motors build album and completed album via BMR Suspension