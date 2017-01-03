1965 Buick Riviera with a LSA V8

This 1965 Buick Riviera was built by Mike Goldman Customs in Meridian, Mississippi. The car rides on an Art Morrison chassis with JRi coilovers and 15″ Baer brakes. Under the hood sits a 6.2 L supercharged LSA V8 from a Cadillac CTS-V. Handling that power is a Bowler Performance 4L80-E four-speed automatic transmission and Strange Engineering 9″ rear end. The Riviera turned heads at Goodguys PPG Nationals in Columbus, Ohio and took home a Builder’s Choice Award.

Source: Mike Goldman Customs and ScottieDTV