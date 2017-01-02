Datsun 240Z with a 3.2 L Inline-Six

When JDM Legends pulled this 1973 Datsun 240Z out of a shed the first time it was a poor sight. But after a lot of loving care it was transformed into something special.

They started by stripping all the old paint and body filler to get down to raw metal. Most of the body survived having lived in the dry Arizona air but the floorboards did require replacing.

Then a deep blue color paint was applied with 3M chassis undercoating protecting the underside.

This 240Z would have come from the factory with a 2.4 L L24 inline-six but since that was lost some time ago they decided to go with something a little more powerful. JDM Legends turned to Rebello Racing to build one of their 3.2 L L-series inline-six. This uses a 2.8 L L28 with an increased bore and longer stroke thank to either a LD28 crank or aftermarket crank.

The engine was finished with ported N47 heads, Weber DCOE carburetors, custom velocity stacks, and a MSD digital 6AL ignition control system. The engine made 320 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque.

Just listen to that sweet engine sound!

Power is handled out back via a R200 rear end with a Quaife limited-slip differential connected to Troy Ermish Racing CV axles.

Of course the team didn’t stop at the powertrain. The rear drum brakes were converted to disc and the front were upgraded to Wilwood. The suspension was improved with a full Techno Toy Tuning coilover kit.

There was no way they were going to do all this work on the outside without an equally impressive interior. JDM Legends made sure to restore every piece of the interior to OEM spec.

Source: JDM Legends (build album) via DriftToy