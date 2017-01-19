El Camino Hot Rod with a Blown V8

Chris Walker calls his project “Hulk Camino” which was built by his company ITW Hot Rods in Stacy, Minnesota. Chris started with the back half of a busted 1959 Chevrolet El Camino body. The roof was moved further back and a custom chassis and firewall were fabricated to hold it all together. For power Chris turned to a 400 ci Dart block Chevy V8 with a 671 BDS supercharger and two Holley 750 cfm carburetors on top. The combo makes about 800 horsepower and sent the hot rod down the quarter-mile in 12.49 seconds at 125.33 mph.

Source: ITW Hot Rods FB page and NotBob Channel