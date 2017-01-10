Lamborghini Gallardo with a Turbocharged VW Inline-Four

Mottin Racing is a Brazilian race team that competes in endurance racing. They race several cars including this special Lamborghini Gallardo LP520 that competes in the GT1 class. Instead of the 5.2 L V10 screaming in the back there is now a turbocharged Volkswagen 20v inline-four. I tried to find out more about the engine including contacting the team but neither turned up more information. While doing research on the project I found someone claiming the engine was made from an AP block with a 20v head. As to why there is a inline-four in the Gallaro? My theory is they used the Lamborghini V10 to power a new prototype race car they built. If anyone knows more information please contact us or leave a comment.

Source: Mottin Racing and Endurance Brasil via ESD reader Alceu