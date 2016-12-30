2011 Challenger Drag Pak with a Viper V10

In October 2006 Dodge unveiled their Challenger Drag Pak concept at SEMA. The program allowed customers to buy a turn-key race car directly from a manufacturer that would seriously compete at the drag racing. For the first two production years (2009 and 2010) the engines were varying displacement HEMI V8s but Dodge has something special in store for 2011.

In 2011 customers could order the Mopar Challenger Drag Pak with a 8.4 L (512 ci) V10 engine from a Viper. Behind the engine sits a two-speed automatic transmission, custom one-piece driveshaft and Dana 60 solid-axle rear end. The prototypes were originally fitted with six-speed manuals. You can read more about the decision to switch to an automatic transmission and overall development of this program from the lead engineer at Falzon Motorsports.

These didn’t come cheap and were priced at $85,512. All those dollars didn’t get you many creature comforts. They removed the windshield wiper assembly, HVAC system, rear seats, plastic windows and power-steering. Even the factory fuel filler location was fake since the fuel tank was replaced with a fuel cell in the trunk. Of course that trade-off resulted in a turn-key 9-second car that went 150 mph.

2011 Mopar Challenger V-10 Drag Pak Stats

Identification plate with unique serial number sequence

Primed and painted body, color options available

512 cid V-10 engine

Unique engine calibration

2-speed automatic transmission with shift assembly and built-in roll control

Special body-in-white modified for drag racing

No windshield wiper assembly

No HVAC system (includes block off plates)

No rear seats

No power-steering system

No underbody heat shields

Complete fuel cell assembly

Race headers with collectors

Modified tunnel for transmission clearance and one-piece drive shaft

Raised floor above differential for solid-axle conversion clearance

Polycarbonate door windows

Smart-glass door window system

Solid engine mounts

Mopar solid rear axle

Lightweight seats to accommodate 6-point harness

Special modified K-member with drop-out crossmember

Lightweight drag-race only front brake assembly

Manual rack-and-pinion steering

Front chin spoiler

Lightweight cooling module with electric fan

Lightweight instrument panel assembly

Special cable-operated decklid release

Special cable-operated throttle pedal and linkage

Race-style wheels and tires

Source: FCA Media and Falzon Motorsports