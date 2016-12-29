Is GM Building a DOHC V8

(photo of Mercury Racing DOHC V8 model)

A document that was listed on GM services website (which has been taken down) showed all of the upcoming engines for 2018 vehicles. One of those lines showed a 6.2 L DOHC V8 designated for use in a Corvette with a name of “LT5”. Any one detail could be a mistake but when you put it all together with the LT5 name it makes sense. The original LT5 was designed by Lotus and built by Mercury Marine in 1990-1995 for the ZR-1. Mercury Marine Racing just released their 7.0 L DOHC LSx at SEMA 2016. So it is very possible they are sharing their research with GM. Either way we will have to wait and see.

Source: Reddit via Autoblog