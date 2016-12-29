Is GM Building a DOHC V8

(photo of Mercury Racing DOHC V8 model)
A document that was listed on GM services website (which has been taken down) showed all of the upcoming engines for 2018 vehicles. One of those lines showed a 6.2 L DOHC V8 designated for use in a Corvette with a name of “LT5”. Any one detail could be a mistake but when you put it all together with the LT5 name it makes sense. The original LT5 was designed by Lotus and built by Mercury Marine in 1990-1995 for the ZR-1. Mercury Marine Racing just released their 7.0 L DOHC LSx at SEMA 2016. So it is very possible they are sharing their research with GM. Either way we will have to wait and see.
One Comment
GMFan87
Needs to be a Hot V configuration. This allows us to mount turbos easily and promotes heat evacuation from the engine block, also it allows you to cross two tubes over to get a simulated 180 crank, out of a cross plane crank improving scavenging.