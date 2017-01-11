For Sale: Pro-Touring 1970 Charger with a 600 HP HEMI V8

This 1970 Dodge Charger is called “Punishment” and was built by Salvaggio Auto Design in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The goal was to take the timeless Charger design and update some of the areas like the front grill area while improving the performance with modern technology.

Powering the Charger is a 6.1 L Gen 3 HEMI V8 that has been stroked to 426 ci (6.9 L). Running FAST XFI fuel injection system the engine produces 600-620 horsepower.

Backing the engine up is a Tremec T-56 six-speed manual transmission and dual friction clutch connected to a Dana 60 rear end.

Salvaggio spent a lot of time in body mofications. They fabricated custom floors, inner Lexan fenders, firewall, radiator support, rear tubs, cowl, truck floor, and fitting 2010 Challenger tail lights in back. Everything is covered in a Lamborghini metallic charcoal paint called Grigio Estoque. The finishing touches were custom carbon fiber bumpers and exhaust tips.

The car rides on a custom front chassis with C6 Corvette control arms and spindles. The rear suspension is a modified Detroit Speed four-link with panhard bar. F1 dynamic shocks can be found on all four corners.

The project didn’t leave the custom touches to outside only. The interior was built by Steve Pearson Upholstery Unlimited. It features custom door panels, dash with imported Italian leather and carbon fiber accessories.

All told the project cost $380,000 to build and has gone on to win multiple Goodguys awards and was included in Popular Hotrodding’s Top 15 Muscle Cars at SEMA.

The project is currently for sale with an asking price of $275,000. If you are interested in purchasing the Charger you can send your inquiry here.

Source: Punishment Charger