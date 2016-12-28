Roadkill Builds a 1969 Impala with a Supercharged Big-Block V8 for MCM

Fans of both Roadkill and Might Car Mods have been asking for years to do an episode together. That time has finally come. Both teams were challenged to develop a vehicle they felt would represented their country in the most ridiculous way possible. To give the ultimate American driving experience the boys at Roadkill decided to use a 1969 Chevy Impala with a 350 ci V8 and Turbo 350 automatic transmission. The powertrain was removed and replaced with the supercharged 489 ci big-block Chevy V8 from the Crusher Camaro and an old Turbo 400 automatic transmission Freiburger had laying around. Watch what happens when 600-700 horsepower is put into a land boat.

Source: Roadkill

