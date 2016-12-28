Custom Tow Truck with a 4BT

This custom tow truck started life as a 1925 White Yellowstone Park Tour Bus. Then sometime during WW2 the owner shortened the chassis, installed a Ford Model A cab, and converted it into a wrecker. It was still helping motorists up to 1976. It sat in retirement until MEGA X 2 in Kanosh, Utah purchased the truck with a wild idea. The truck came without a powertrain but they solved that by installing a 3.9 L Cummins 4BT inline-four diesel and a Borg Warner T18 four-speed manual transmission. That was combined with an AxleTech T600 transfer case, narrowed AxleTech 4000 series axles and finally to 46″ Military tires. It custom tow truck will not set any speed records but it sure can drive through some snow.

Source: MEGA X 2 via Crossbred Nation