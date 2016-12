Speed Science in New Zealand is currently building a RWD Honda Integra DC2 Type R with the entire powertrain from a Honda NSX installed in the back. This means the 3.0 L C30 V6, six-speed manual transmission, and subframe are being carried over. There are still a few things needed before it starts testing in January. If you would like to see how the project got to this point please view the build thread.

Source: Speed Science FB page and NZ Hondas (build thread) via Crossbred Nation