BMW 1 Series with a 550 HP V10

Jaap Bosma wanted to build a unique drift machine and found the perfect candidate in a junkyard in Ireland. There he found a BMW E82 118d coupe which came from the factory with a 2.0 L N47D20 inline-four diesel. Once he got the car back to his home in the Netherlands he sent it to GNG Motorsport to have it built into a BMW monster. A roll cage was installed along with upgraded suspension and brakes. The car was lightened to 1,000 kg (2,204 lb) by stripping the entire interior out and installing carbon fiber hood, roof, and trunk lid. Of course the star of the show is the 5.0 L S85 V10 now powering the coupe. The engine produces 550 hp and 620 Nm (457 lb-ft) of torque. Behind it sits a Tilton triple plate clutch, E92 M3 six-speed manual transmission and custom rear end with 3.85 gears built by GNG Motorsport.

Source: Italian Supercar Video and SpeedHunters