Focus Wagon with a ST Powertrain

The owner of this Focus Mk2 wagon contacted us to share his project. The factory inline-four has been replaced with a 2.5 L Duratec RS inline-five from a Ford Focus ST. The engine produces 302 horsepower and 429 Nm (316 lb-ft) of torque from the factory but the owner is hoping to increase power to 400 hp using some upgrades including a set of 650 cc injectors. Along with the engine the 6M six-speed transmission, axles, brakes, suspension, cooling, and entire wiring loom was carried over from the Focus ST. I am sure there are jealous Focus fans wishing Ford had sold a turbo inline-five wagon from the factory.

Source: Focus RS Turnier