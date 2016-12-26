Adrian Rosario from Rosario Racing is building a Honda Insight with a J-series V6 for drag racing. He decided to go with the Insight because he wanted to do something different. The built motor features a J37 crankshaft from a 2007-2009 Honda MDX, custom Wiseco pistons, custom Pauter rods, and heads built by 4Piston Racing. The naturally aspirated engine is expected to produce between 450-500 horsepower. The goal is to have it finished to compete in the 2017 season. You can follow the project’s progress at Adrian’s Instagram.

Source: Mikel Visual via JSwap Community