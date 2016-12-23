R32 Skyline with a VR38DETT

Smokey Nagata debuted Top Secret’s newest creation called VR32 GTR at Nissan’s annual celebration at Fuji Speedway. As the name indicates the white R32 Skyline is powered by a twin-turbo 3.8 L VR38DETT V6 sourced from a R35 GT-R. I wasn’t able to find any information on power output but there is a good chance it will be producing more than it did from the factory. I doubt Top Secret installed front splitter and rear diffuser purely for aesthetics. The AWD drivetrain combines different parts from the R32 and R35 generations. Even the R35 interior was also carried over albeit modified to fit inside the smaller R32 cabin.

Source: Top Secret via SpeedHunters