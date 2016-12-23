For Sale: Chevy S-10 with a Mid-Engine Supercharged V8

1982 Chevy S-10 with a mid-engine supercharged 355 ci V8

Swapping a V8 into a Chevy S-10 is a popular choice but they usually are installed inside the engine bay. However the owner of this 1982 S-10 has installed a the engine behind the cab. The chassis was extended 50 inches and the bed was cut and moved back to show off the supercharged 355 ci small-block Chevy V8. Behind the engine sits a Turbo 400 automatic transmission. The owner claims it will go 0-60 mph in 4.7 seconds. The truck is currently for sale in Alberta, Canada with an asking price of $35,000.

Source: Kijiji via OppositeLock

