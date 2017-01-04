Fiat 125p with a VR6

This Fiat 125p was originally built by FSO in Poland with a license from Fiat. Although it came with as a four-door sedan with an inline-four some creative Polish builders converted it to a two-door with a lot more power. Every component of the car has been upgraded but the star of the show is the 3.2 L VW VR6 sourced from a VW Golf R32. The engine produces 253 horsepower and 308 Nm (227 lb-ft) of torque to the rear wheels. Finishing out the powertrain is a five-speed manual transmission and upgraded LSD.

