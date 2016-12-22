Mustang SVO with a Ecoboost V6

Dan Clary enjoyed taking his 1985 Ford Mustang SVO to the track but after turbocharged 2.3 L inline-four blew he decided to go in another direction. Dan decided the new powertrain would consits of a twin-turbo 3.5 L Ecoboost V6, Tilton triple disc clutch and T-56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission. The front suspension is a Griggs Racing unit with a 4.6 K-member conversion which lowers the steering rack and gives some extra room for the V6. The rear suspension is taken from a 2003 Mustang Cobra and includes Kenny Brown control arms and Griggs Racing coilovers.

Source: Dan Clary via OppositeLock