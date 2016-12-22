Electric Porsche 911

This 1973 Porsche 911 Targa was converted to run off electricity by Zelectric Motors in San Diego, California. The factory air-cooled flat-six was removed and placed in storage to make room for a new dual AC-34 electric motor. The motor produces 130 horsepower and 214 lb-ft of torque which should be good for 150 mph. Keeping it running is a 54 kWh battery pack from a wrecked Tesla Model S. Half the batteries are in a custom enclosure up front while the rest are split into two sections that sit beside the motor. The batteries should give the 911 about 150-200 mile range.

Source: Zelectric FB page