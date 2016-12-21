Renault Clio with a Turbo VR6 in the Back

The owner of this Renault Clio Mk1 really enjoys VR6 engines so there was little doubt when the Clio was purchased in 2007 it would receive one of those unique engines. After stripping off all the parts that were not needed, the owner began removing the rear subframe and truck floor. In place he installed a Corrado VR6 front subframe with Mk2 Golf 16v wishbones, anti-roll bar and hubs. After building a custom firewall the VR6 was installed with JE Pistons, Pauter rods, stock head and camshafts. The engine made 524 horsepower and 488 lb-ft of torque thanks to a GT35R turbocharger producing 1.9 bar (27.5 psi) and upgraded injectors.

Source: ClioSport