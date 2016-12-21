2011 Cadillac CTS-V with a Twin-Turbo 7.0 L LSx

This 2011 Cadillac CTS-V was built for Jeff Hagaman by Hot Rod Dynamics in Lenoir, North Carolina to compete in 1/2 mile racing. The factory supercharged 6.2 L LSA V8 was replaced with a custom 427 ci LSx V8 built by Tim Lynch. The goal is to produce 1,500+ horsepower to the wheels using two turbochargers and a Holley Dominator system. Behind the engine is a RPM T-56 six-speed manual transmission. Keeping that power to the ground will be handled by a custom back-half built by Hot Rod Dynamics featuring a 4 link rear suspension, Mark Williams 3rd member and Hi-Torque axles.

Source: HotRod Dynamics FB album