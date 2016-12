We have been eagerly waiting to hear the 5.0 L 1GZ-FE V12 with ITBs sounds like inside this 1979 Toyota Corona. The last time we wrote about the project the owner was sorting the last small bits needed to get the engine running. Since then it has been completed and even saw a few runs on the dyno. The Toyota V12 produced 373 horsepower and 457 Nm (337 lb-ft) of torque to the rear wheels. Now sit back and enjoy the V12 singing.

Source: 1GZFE MX41 Toyota FB page