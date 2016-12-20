1959 Autobianchi Bianchina with a Motorcycle Inline-Four – Part 1

When this 1959 Autobianchi Bianchina rolled out of the factory it was powered by a 479 cc or 499 cc straight-twin engine. However ItsBenModified has plans to swap in an inline-four from either a Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R or Suzuki GSX-R1000 motorcycle. The micro car will ride on a custom chassis and 1993 Miata suspension that has been narrowed 13 inches. Listen as Ben explains the project in part 1 of the build series.

Ben has a wide array of projects such as a V8 powered Daihatsu Hijet, V8 powered VW Bug, and electric motorcycle just to name a few.

Source: ItsBenModified