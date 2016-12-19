AFP Subaru WRX with a Twin-turbo Flat-six

Andy Forrest purchased a 1995 Impreza WRX Type RA off eBay for £2,500. in 2005 with a goal of building a 9-second car. Andy has continued to upgrade the car over the years and now owns one of the fastest and most versatile Subarus on Earth.

Andy ran the flat-four for many years before swapping it to a 3.3 L EG33 flat-six from a SVX. The engine’s displacement has been increased to 3.6 L thanks to a 79 mm stroke and 98 mm bore.

Andy wanted a lot of horsepower so the engine has been with forged internals, AFP custom camshafts, and 12 ASNU 1300 cc injectors. It produces around 1,200 horsepower from two Blouch GT35-88 turbochargers producing 36 psi of boost and some nitrous.

Behind the engine is a Modena six-speed sequential transmission that can be shifted using either the steering wheel paddles or the floor shifter. The transmission uses a Xtreme 230 mm twin plate carbon clutch. The engine, transmission, and boost is all controlled by a Syvecs S8 ECU. Listen below as Andy explains how the system works (3:55) along with all the other great ideas in this car.

Andy has built such a well rounded racing car it has won Ten of the Best three times in the UK. This event requires competitors to drag race, top speed, and time attack racing. The WRX also set a quarter-mile world record at Santa Pod Raceway in Oct 2014 with a time of 7.74 sec at 179 mph. The car is even competitive in World Time Attack.

Source: HP Academy, Andy Forrest and Whiteline via ESD reader Piotr