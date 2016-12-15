C6 Corvette with a Turbo Inline-four

We found this dyno video recorded by Maxxtuning AB in Sweden of a C6 Corvette with a turbocharged 2.3 L Opel C20LET inline-four built by TKS Racing. The C20LET comes from the factory as 2.0 L so the builders have increased the displacement to 2.3 L. The engine produced 409 horsepower and 496 Nm (365 lb-ft) of torque to the rear wheels thanks to a Garett GTX28 turbocharger pushing 1 bar (14.5 psi) of boost running off E75 fuel. The Corvette was built to compete in SLC Racing Series endurance racing which has a max on engine size for turbo and NA engines.

Unfortunately this was the only photo I could find of the completed project.

Source: Maxxtuning