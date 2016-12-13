BMW E36 with a Turbo VR6

6 Comments

BMW E36 with a Turbo VR6

When Wojciech Goździewicz wanted more power in his BMW E36 M3 he turned to Turbo Lamik in Poland. There the team decided to swap the engine with something they had a lot of experience with. They decided to use a 3.2 L VR6 BUB from a Golf Mk5 R32. The engine was de-stroked to 3.0 L thanks to a 2.8 L crankshaft and upgraded with Techno5 forged connecting rods. Running off a large turbocharger with anti-lag and nitrous it produces 700 horsepower and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque. Behind the engine is a five-speed manual transmission from a BMW E46 330.

BMW E36 with a Turbo VR6

BMW E36 with a Turbo VR6

BMW E36 with a Turbo VR6

BMW E36 with a Turbo VR6

BMW E36 with a Turbo VR6

BMW E36 with a Turbo VR6

BMW E36 with a Turbo VR6

BMW E36 with a Turbo VR6

Source: RacingForum.pl (build thread), Wojciech Goździewicz FB page and Turbo Lamik via ESD reader Piotr

Posted in:

6 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.