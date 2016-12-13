BMW E36 with a Turbo VR6

When Wojciech Goździewicz wanted more power in his BMW E36 M3 he turned to Turbo Lamik in Poland. There the team decided to swap the engine with something they had a lot of experience with. They decided to use a 3.2 L VR6 BUB from a Golf Mk5 R32. The engine was de-stroked to 3.0 L thanks to a 2.8 L crankshaft and upgraded with Techno5 forged connecting rods. Running off a large turbocharger with anti-lag and nitrous it produces 700 horsepower and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque. Behind the engine is a five-speed manual transmission from a BMW E46 330.
Source: RacingForum.pl (build thread), Wojciech Goździewicz FB page and Turbo Lamik via ESD reader Piotr
6 Comments
Piotr
There is mistake in translation. Engine was destroked by 2.8 vr6 crankshaft, and they used Techno5 forged connecting rods.
swaptastic
Thanks Piotr. I have corrected the article.
CSRT4
I wonder why they went with a 3.0 vs the 3.2 displacement. Pretty awesome car though!
Piotr
2.8 crank in 3.2 engine allows to lower compression ratio and open possibility to rev engine higher.
Also 3.2 crank has tendency to cracking about 700Nm/516ft lbs
Piston speed for 3.2 and 3.0(r32 with 2.8 crankshaft)
R32 @ 7800 rpm 24,934 m/s
R30 @ 8300 rpm 24,983m/s
Colin Greig
Anyone know how they got the bmw transmission to match up to the engine?
swaptastic
I think a custom bellhousing adapter.