1930 Ford Model A with a Ecoboost Inline-Four

This 1930 Ford Model A truck was built by Legacy Classic Trucks in Driggs, Idaho. Their specialty is Dodge Power Wagon projects but as you can see they will work any kind of truck. The team calls this project “Black Sunshine” and it features a 2.0 L Ecoboost inline-four that produces 280 horsepower and 300 lb-ft of torque from 18 psi of boost. The transmission is a T-5 five-speed manual connected to a Currie 9″ with 4.11 gears. The company didn’t stop at the powertrain. The roof received a 2″ chop, shortened bed by 6″, and the cab lengthened 6″. Legacy states the truck weighs 1,800 lbs and has 50/50 weight bias. The truck was listed with a price tag of $140,000.

Source: Legacy Classic Trucks