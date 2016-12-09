Chevy HHR with a LS1

When the Chevy HHR debuted in 2006 you could only get them FWD and with a inline-four. However Cliff Lasater has spent the past three years correcting GM’s mistake. Cliff is converting his 2008 HHR Panel to RWD and installing a lot of components from a 2001 Camaro Z28. This includes the 5.7 L LS1 V8, 4L60E four-speed automatic, drive shaft, steering rack, writing harness and computers. Cliff was originally going to use the Camaro’s rear end but the strength and low gear ratio caused a change of plans. Instead he went with a custom Currie rear end with 3.50 gears and 31 spline axles. The factory subframe was replaced with a custom unit made from 2″x3″x3/16″ rectangle tubing. To help with the wiring Cliff turned to Craig Gibson which you might know for his LSx powered Kia Sorento we have covered previously. Cliff has done a great job documenting the extensive work that has gone into the project.

Source: ChevyHHR (build thread) via Craig Gibson