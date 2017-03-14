1969 Ford F-250 Wrapped Around a Crown Victoria

This 1969 Ford F-250 was built by Nathan’s Garage in California. The project started when Nathan purchased a neglected old Ford truck that had sat in a field for five years. Knowing he was going to do a chassis swap he then purchased a 2006 Crown Victoria Police car (P71 model). After cutting the body off the Crown Vic and gutting the truck he then glue the two together. All that sweat and blood has result in a classic looking Ford truck with a 4.6 L V8, automatic transmission, power steering, cruise control, modern suspension, and air conditioning. Nathan enjoyed this project so much he went on to complete another 1971 F100 truck with a Crown Victoria chassis and is now building a 1953 F250 on a Mercury Mountaineer chassis. You can follow Nathan’s other projects on his Youtube channel, Facebook or his Instagram.

Nathan does a walk-around and explains the project.

Build videos in chronological order.

Source: Nathan’s Garage via BangShift