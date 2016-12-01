Saturn SL1 with a LS4 Update

2000 Saturn SL1 with a 5.3 L LS4 V8

We recently came across new videos of this V8 powered Saturn SL1. If you are unfamiliar with this project the small FWD car is now powered by 5.3 L LS4 V8. The engine is mostly stock with a LS9 camshaft. For more photos and details please read our previous article.

Source: LS1Tech

