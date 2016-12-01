Saturn SL1 with a LS4 Update

We recently came across new videos of this V8 powered Saturn SL1. If you are unfamiliar with this project the small FWD car is now powered by 5.3 L LS4 V8. The engine is mostly stock with a LS9 camshaft. For more photos and details please read our previous article.
Source: LS1Tech
3 Comments
MOPArfan
V8 FWD car? Must be fun, well as much as understeering into a tree is fun.
CSRT4
Lol I think torque steer would be the scariest part. My Caliber has 312 hp and it gets squirrely as hell so I can only imagine how nuts this thing is.
Worley188
I wanna no what trans i have a 95 i wanna do it to