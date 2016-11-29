Two Cummins Powered Dodge Trucks Built for Baja

Valvoline and Cummins have teamed up to build two 1989 Dodge short bed regular cab trucks for the 2016 Baja 1000. They call the two trucks “El Tropico” and “El Artico”. El Tropico (red truck) was driven by Roger England a Director at Cummins and Aaron Quinton Chief Engineer at Cummins. El Artico (blue truck) was driven by professional drifters Chris Forsberg and Ryan Tuerck.

Powering the truck is a 2003 Cummins 5.9 L ISB diesel inline-six. I wasn’t able to find out how much horsepower the turbocharged diesel produced but it makes 1,200 lb-ft of torque. Behind that is an ATS Diesel Performance transmission.

The program got its first test at Pikes Peak 2016. Although it didn’t suffer any malfunctions the 37″ off-road tires and engine heat caused the truck’s top speed to reach a max of 40 mph at the top. The truck finished the course in under 17 minutes.

Source: Team Valvoline, Ryan Tuerck and Chris Forsberg