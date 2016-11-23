Lotus Exige with a Ferrari V8

A light great handling chassis with a high-revving V8 makes for a great track car. This 1999 Lotus Exige S1 project is currently for sale with an asking price of £49,950 ($62,037). While looking at the photos I thought the project looked familiar and it turns out we wrote about it a year ago. Back then the project wasn’t completed. The light coupe is powered by a 3.5 L Ferrari F355 V8 with a PACE six-stage dry sump, flat plane crank, 5 valves per cylinder, and titanium rods. Running individual throttle bodies, Ferrari 360 fuel rails and injectors, the engine produces 420 horsepower. That power goes through a F355 six-speed transaxle and custom length shafts. The owner estimates the project has £50K or $62K in parts.

Source: eBay via Bangshift