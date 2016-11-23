Lotus Exige with a Ferrari V8

A light great handling chassis with a high-revving V8 makes for a great track car. This 1999 Lotus Exige S1 project is currently for sale with an asking price of £49,950 ($62,037). While looking at the photos I thought the project looked familiar and it turns out we wrote about it a year ago. Back then the project wasn’t completed. The light coupe is powered by a 3.5 L Ferrari F355 V8 with a PACE six-stage dry sump, flat plane crank, 5 valves per cylinder, and titanium rods. Running individual throttle bodies, Ferrari 360 fuel rails and injectors, the engine produces 420 horsepower. That power goes through a F355 six-speed transaxle and custom length shafts. The owner estimates the project has £50K or $62K in parts.
2 Comments
JimmyinTEXAS
I usually comment about wishing I could get a ride along. But I’m afraid this ride along would have to end at the coronary care unit at some major hospital. The handling of the Exige and that level of power, WOW what a ride…
colts
fully sic bra