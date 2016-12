Since our previous article on The Blue Turd project, owner and builder Zach Wright created a few videos documenting his quest to put this unique project in to the 9-second club. The 1995 Taurus SHO is powered by a turbocharged 3.3 L V6 with a goal of 600-700 whp. Although Zach did not achieve his goal this race season he is already rebuilding the SHO for next season.

Source: Zach Wright via ESD reader Jason