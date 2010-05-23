Spike’s Trucks has a series of shows dedicated to swapping a Ford 4.6 L V8 into a 2001 Ranger. It appears they are using a Mazda B-series truck but both should be identical. They are going for a mini version of the Ford Lightning. The show airs on Saturday and Sunday Noon E/P (United States). I would guess after the series is complete they will release the entire set on DVD at their shop.
2 Comments
Max
Looking for the complete Project Rolling Thunder from start to finish DVD but can not find it. Any ideas?
swaptastic
Max I couldn’t find the complete project either on their website. The best I could find was each episode for sale http://www.powernationstore.com/SearchResults.asp?Search=rolling+thunder&Submit= or watch each episode online http://www.powernationtv.com/search?q=rolling+thunder