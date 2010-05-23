Project Rolling Thunder

Spike’s Trucks has a series of shows dedicated to swapping a Ford 4.6 L V8 into a 2001 Ranger. It appears they are using a Mazda B-series truck but both should be identical. They are going for a mini version of the Ford Lightning. The show airs on Saturday and Sunday Noon E/P (United States). I would guess after the series is complete they will release the entire set on DVD at their shop.

