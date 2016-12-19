1995 Camaro Turned into a Mid-engine Race Car with a Wood Body

Team T-Bone entered a 1995 Camaro Z-28 with a Gran Turismo theme for the Grassroots Motorsports $2015 Challenge but for the $2016 Challenge they decided to turn their muscle car into a mid-engine open-top race car.

The team started by cutting the entire body off the Camaro all down to floorboards. Nearly 800 lbs of metal was removed from the coupe.

Then the 350 ci LT1 V8 and 4L60E four-speed automatic transmission was pushed back until the end of the transmission connected into the rear end. The new engine placement puts it right between the factory seat locations.

The driver’s seat location was moved forward where the factory firewall used to be and the pedals are located near the radiator support.

Finishing off the unique project was a body inspired by the Porsche 917/10 Can-Am made from 2.5 mm plywood. It weighed about 130 lbs and was painted in the same Porsche Can-Am livery.

Thanks to the project’s 2,200 lb weight it scored a 5th place in drag racing (13.073 sec) and 4th place in autocross (39.394 sec). And its very creative design and theme gave it a 1st in Concours with 24.16667 pts. All combined the project finish 2nd overall.

Source: Grassroots Motorsports

2 Comments

