Smart Fortwo with a 1.9 L TDI

A couple of gentlemen from Italy have taken a first generation Smart Fortwo and installed a 1.9 L TDI inline-four and transmission from a Volkswagen Golf. The engine produces 150 horsepower which gets the little car down the quarter-mile in slightly over 13 seconds. They call the project “Volksmart”.
Source: Italian Supercar Video
Armando Vargas Lopez
I have a sart fortwo 450 too, and i would like to know if you could send me some pics of the engine swap process to know how you got it finished, i hope you can do it, iºll really apreciate . Thanks