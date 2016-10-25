Lotus Esprit with a LS3

Renegade Hybrids is known for their V8 powered Porsche projects but they recently branched out to build a V8 powered Lotus. This Turbo Esprit is powered by an E-Rod 6.2 L LS3 crate engine that produces 430 horsepower. Much more power than the 215 hp the factory 2.2 L inline-four produced. Which also means the factory transaxle has been replaced with a Porsche model to handle the extra power. If you’re interested in also having some pushrod goodness in your Lotus then you are in luck because Renegade Hybrids is working on an Esprit swap kit.

Source: Renegade Hybrids