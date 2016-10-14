MGB with a Ford 5.0 L V8

This 1971 MGB is currently for sale in Stockton, California with an asking price of $17,750. The little roadster is powered by a Ford 5.0 L V8 from a 1992 Mustang. The engine might only produce 225 horsepower and 300 lb-ft of torque but it’s plenty for a 1,900 lb car. The rest of the drivetrain consists of a T5 five-speed manual transmission and a 8″ rear axle with a 3.25 gears.
Source: Craigslist (screenshot) via ESD fan
Terry C
I am happy to say that this MGB is not for sale anymore as I purchased it this week. As promised it is a blast to drive. It is not without the standard British car issues with a few switches and gauges being at best intermittent working partners but that will soon be sorted out.
swaptastic
Congrats on your purchase. It is a great project.