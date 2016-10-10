1972 MG Midget with a 4A-GE

This 1972 MG Midget was built in 2010 to compete in time trails, track days, and hill climb races. It was even the 2014 hill climb champion in the NEHA P4 class. Powering the 1,450 lb car is a 1.6 L Toyota 4A-GE inline-four. With two Weber 45COE carburetors and 272 degree camshafts it produces 146 horsepower. Behind the engine is a Toyota T50 five-speed transmission and custom driveshaft connected to a rear end with 4.22 gears. The car is currently for sale with an asking price of $4,900 (firm).
Source: Hemmings
4 Comments
Manks
What’s with the crazy toe that seems to be on the back left (at least) wheel?
swaptastic
Probably a combination of some toe with perspective from camera.
Mike French
I just noted this question. There is no toe in the rear. I have a modified Midget rear end with my own design 3-link coil-over rear suspension. Worked well for the rough Vermont hill-climb roads
swaptastic
Thanks Mike for clarifying that. You built a great race car.