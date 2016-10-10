1972 MG Midget with a 4A-GE

This 1972 MG Midget was built in 2010 to compete in time trails, track days, and hill climb races. It was even the 2014 hill climb champion in the NEHA P4 class. Powering the 1,450 lb car is a 1.6 L Toyota 4A-GE inline-four. With two Weber 45COE carburetors and 272 degree camshafts it produces 146 horsepower. Behind the engine is a Toyota T50 five-speed transmission and custom driveshaft connected to a rear end with 4.22 gears. The car is currently for sale with an asking price of $4,900 (firm).

Source: Hemmings