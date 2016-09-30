Porsche Boxster with an Audi V8

This 2000 Porsche Boxster S was built by Precision Chassis Works in Gilbert, Arizona for the owner the company as a test platform and personal race car.

It was originally purchased with a bad engine but no collision damage. Besides competing in NASA’s ST1 class it was used to develop and test a Subaru adapter kit for the Porsche 986 and 987 transaxles.

After the development of the kit was completed the owner decided to change the classes it competed in to GTS3/4 or ST3/2 classes. Based on the power-to-weight requirements of those classes the car needed less power and for that power to be more linear in delivery.

The owner settled on using a 4.2 L Audi ABZ V8 engine because it would bolt directly to the Porsche transaxle and only cost $800 to replace. On 91 octane fuel the engine makes 313 horsepower to the rear wheels.

Behind the engine sits a 034 Motorsports flywheel and Southbend clutch connected to a Porsche 987 six-speed transaxle and Drexler LSD.

Drivetrain

Audi ABZ 4.2 liter V8 engine (85K miles) with exceptional leak down numbers. New timing belt kit, new water pump, new valve cover seals, new spark plugs, new cam seals, and custom modified oil filter housing for remote oil filter and Accusump.

Custom engine mounting system that bolts into existing chassis provisions

New starter motor

Custom stainless steel headers with Burns Stainless collectors, and custom stainless steel exhaust system (987 style routing) with v-band disconnect. All stainless steel welds are fully back purged

Custom fabricated intake manifold using GM LS1 throttle body and custom fabricated intake system (with heat shield)

Low mileage 987 6 speed transaxle with Drexler LSD (uses standard length 987 shifter cables)

034 Motorsports flywheel insert with Southbend clutch (no adapter plate needed between engine and transaxle)

New clutch slave cylinder

Trunk mounted engine oil cooler (Setrab) with cooling fans (Spal)

Transmission oil cooler (Setrab) mounted in quarter panel duct, with Mocal heavy duty fluid pump.

3 quart Accusump system (electric)

Custom catch can system (trunk mounted catch can)

New OEM 986 expansion tank and cap

Engine oil and transmission fluid system plumbed using hard anodized fittings (XRP fittings when possible) and Prolite-Ultra hose

Interior/chassis

TIG welded, 6 point cage with NASCAR style door bars on driver’s side

Complete air jack system using Goodrich fittings and hard line, AP Racing inlet port, AP Racing “lance” with hose and nitrogen regulator, and KSport jacks (which could be replaced with AP Racing air jacks at additional cost)

987 engine cover (top) modified for intake manifold clearance.

Dash gutted and trimmed for weight reduction

Carbon fiber dash panels for passenger side air bag cover, center dash panel, steering wheel button panel, and gauge cluster fill.

Custom seat mounting system on driver’s side

Racetech RT9119HR carbon/Kevlar seat installed mid-2016 ($4000 retail)

Custom fabricated seat back brace mounting system

Racetech Magnum 6-point HANS harnesses installed mid-2016 (FIA cert good through 2021)

New IO Port window net installed mid-2016

Rennline steering wheel disconnect with OMP adapter hub

Momo MOD30 steering wheel installed mid-2016

Rennline shifter raiser (7”)

Safecraft 10lb Halon fire suppression system with two nozzles in engine bay, one in cockpit, and one in front trunk

Custom built throttle pedal system (Cup style)

Custom pedal overlays for brake and clutch pedals, and flat floor panel for driver’s side footwell

Custom billet aluminum interior door pull/release (drivers side) and looped cable pull (passenger side)

Panel/wink style rear view mirror (center)

Steering wheel hook

24qt. Cool Shirt system with air provisions (which can be plumbed into the port in the back of the seat, or into a helmet air port if desired.

High density cage padding in required areas

Retractable Cup style tow hooks front and rear

Electronics

MoTec M880 ECU with logging (multi-tune 4 position rotary switch)

MoTec C125 dash with logging

MoTec PDM30 (chassis power distribution)

RaceGrade 15 and 8 button panels control panels

Motorola PM300 radio system with low profile antenna (with matching CP200 hand helds and crew radio headset)

Odyssey PC950 battery with Anderson Power Clip

Custom master power disconnect system with dual activation switches (interior and exterior)

Wired AMB transponder (original style not the new subscription based system)

Electronic power steering pump (Denzo/Toyota based)

AiM SmartyCam HD camera

Complete, custom MIL spec chassis wiring harness and engine management harness

Original Boxster ABS system

Fuel system

Dual Bosch 044 fuel pumps with Radium distribution block

Aeromotive fuel pressure regulator

Aeromotive fuel filter

Custom built swirl pot (supplied by OEM in-tank fuel pump)

Custom billet aluminum fuel rails (plumbed in parallel)

Fuel system plumbed using hard anodized fittings (XRP fittings when possible) and Prolite-Ultra hose.

New fuel injectors (Ford Motorsports)

Staubli quick disconnect plumbed inline for easy fuel pump-out (includes pump-out line)

Brake system/Wheels

Boxster S brakes with Pagid pads (front pads are brand new)

Porsche Motorsports, 997 Cup dual master cylinder set-up with Tilton 76 series master cylinders and Tilton remote bias adjuster – (cockpit adjustable)

Recently replaced stainless steel braided lines and fresh Motul RBF600 brake fluid

GT3 front brake ducts

CCW Classic wheels (peened) with GM style lug nut seats. Sizes are 17”x12” rear, 17’x10” front. Typically the car runs 315mm wide tires rear, and either 275mm or 295mm wide fronts depending on tire brand used and desired vehicle balance.

Suspension

Tarett Engineering control arm monoballs

Tarett Engineering control arm thrust bushings

GT3 front sway bar with Tarett Engineering “GT3 extended” drop links

Tarett Engineering bladed rear sway and drop links with cockpit adjustment.

Tarett Engineering rear top links

KSport shocks, springs and camber plates

Exterior

Fiberglass, light weight OEM style hard top

Quarter panels and rear wheels modified for wheel travel and fiberglass flares bonded and molded into the quarter panels and rear bumper.

Fiberglass front fenders (late style 996 headlights) that are 1” wider on each side.

Fiberglass GT2 style front bumper (also wider to match the fenders) that was modified so a completely flat splitter could be mounted to it with integrated brake ducts.

Custom radiator ducts fabricated to allows the stock 986 side radiators to work with the GT2 radiator openings.

Custom fabricated aluminum center radiator with ducting for additional cooling capacity.

Carbon fiber wing (PTG design) with chassis mounted uprights.

Gutted steel doors

AeroCatch latches in hood and deck lid

F1 style convex door mirrors

Source: eBay via Carscoops