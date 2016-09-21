Porsche 924 with a Turbo Audi 1.8 L

Motor Werks Racing is a company located in Cumming, Georgia that works exclusively with modified Porsche vehicles. They service, repair, or build custom Porsche projects for street and track use. Recently they unveiled this amazing Porsche 924 GTP John Player Special Tribute.

Under the hood sits a MWR Stage 3 Audi 1.8 L Turbo 20v inline-four that produces 550 horsepower. This engine was chosen by Motor Werks Racing because of their amazing potential and reliability. The engines features hydraulic lifters, single timing belt, OBD II interface and strong internals.

Motor Werks Racing loves the engine so much they offer a 1.8 L engine conversion for the Porsche 924/944. The package comes in three power levels, Stage 1 makes 275+ hp,Stage 2 makes 385+ hp and Stage 3 makes 500+ hp.

The 1.8 L 20v also reduces overall weight. The factory Porsche 944 engine weighs 373 lb and produces 147 horsepower while the turbo version weighs 431 lb and produces 217 horsepower. The 1.8 L 20v weighs 226 lbs and produces 275 horsepower to 600+ horsepower.

Source: Motor Werks Racing via Grassroots Motorsports and photos J. Tony Serna