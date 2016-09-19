Mazda RX-8 4×4

Mark Turner really enjoys 4×4 vehicles. He also really likes the Mazda RX-8 body. So like peanut butter and jelly he combined his favorite parts into one delicious project. Mark’s company Turners Kustom Kreations has spent several months installing a RX-8 body over a Land Rover Discovery Series 1 chassis. The Discovery runs a 2.5 L 200 Tdi turbo diesel inline-four and five-speed manual transmission. The engine produces 111 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque through a Garrett T2 turbocharger. Most of Mark’s time was spent fabricating brackets to fit the chassis and RX-8 mounting points. He has also installed a four inch lift and 35/12.5R15 tires.

Source: Turners Kustom Kreations