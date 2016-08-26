Honda Civic with a Turbo J35

It seems more projects recently are using the Honda J-series engines for serious power. Take for example this fifth-generation Honda Civic built by English Racing in Camas, Washington. The factory inline-four has been replaced with a 3.5 L J35 V6 from a 2002 Honda Odyssey. The engine upgrades include heads and cams from a Acura TL Type-S (J32A2), upgraded springs, and a 72 mm turbocharger. It dyno’d at 739 horsepower with a 64 mm turbo but on the 72 mm turbo it can make around 800-900 horsepower. At the 2016 Pikes Peak Airstrip Attack the Civic set a 189.39 mph trap speed on 900 horsepower and 31 psi of boost. The Civic runs an Acura TL Type-S six-speed transmission.

Source: English Racing and 1320 Video