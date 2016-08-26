Honda Civic with a Turbo J35

It seems more projects recently are using the Honda J-series engines for serious power. Take for example this fifth-generation Honda Civic built by English Racing in Camas, Washington. The factory inline-four has been replaced with a 3.5 L J35 V6 from a 2002 Honda Odyssey. The engine upgrades include heads and cams from a Acura TL Type-S (J32A2), upgraded springs, and a 72 mm turbocharger. It dyno’d at 739 horsepower with a 64 mm turbo but on the 72 mm turbo it can make around 800-900 horsepower. At the 2016 Pikes Peak Airstrip Attack the Civic set a 189.39 mph trap speed on 900 horsepower and 31 psi of boost. The Civic runs an Acura TL Type-S six-speed transmission.
Source: English Racing and 1320 Video
5 Comments
Piotr
300 km/h in a civic WOW :O
Aaron O'Neal
It has J32A2 heads actually, but they are about the same thing really as the J35A8 other than having 3 exhaust ports to the A8 having one. The morning I ran 189.39 it was closer to 900whp as it was running 31psi and not the 28psi in the afternoon it ran 185 (right after the 165@14psi I talked about in the video).
swaptastic
Thanks Aaron for clarifying. I will update the article. Great build!
Richard
So odd the bottom end bone stock, are you using head studs?
Aaron
ARP headstuds, Supertech valvesprings, stock headgaskets.