Holden Monaro with a Mercedes V12

The Holden Monaro V2 came from the factory with either a supercharged 3.8 L V6 and a four-speed automatic or a 5.7 L LSx V8 and a six-speed manual or four-speed automatic. This Holden however is powered by something very different. Beenleigh Auto Dismantling in Brisbane, Australia uploaded photos of an orange Monaro V2 coupe that is now powered by a 6.0 L Mercedes M120 V12. The owner claims the V12 is supercharged as well. If the Monaro looks a little different that is because it has a Ford Falcon BF front swapped onto it. If you know more details about this project please contact us or leave a comment.

Source: Beenleigh Auto Dismantling via Crossbred Nation