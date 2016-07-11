VW Golf with a Twin-turbo Audi V10

GOGI Racing in Podujevo, Kosovo are proving once again with a lot of effort you can swap almost any engine into a vehicle. What you are seeing here is a VW Golf Mk4 with a twin-turbo 5.0 L V10 from a second generation (C6/4F) Audi RS 6. The V10 normally produces 571 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque from the factory but GOGI Racing pushed theirs to 1,249 horsepower using nitrous and upgraded turbochargers. To reduce the number of issues it appears they have also taken everything they could from the RS 6 such as the ZF 6HP26A tiptronic six-speed automatic transmission, steering wheel, shifter, and gauges. If anyone has more details or a build thread on this project please contact us or leave a comment.

Source: GOGI Racing FB page and Golf V10 Bi-turbo FB page