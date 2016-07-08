V12 From Two Toyota I6 Engines – Update 6

Garage F1 V12 From Two Toyota 1JZ I6 Engines

Our favorite home-built V12 project is back with two updates. Since our previous article the builder has decided to increase the rear wheel size from 28×12 to 31×16. This change required a lot of work such as modifying the frame and upper shock mounts and moving the radiator, intercooler and brake ducts. It also required new rear axles and sway bar arms. The builder asked an artist to create 3d renders of the final body design. Due to the design some changes had to be made to the wooden frame including shortening the nose about 8″ and narrowing the body slightly. The custom V12 engine is expected to be running on 10-12 psi of boost for around 800 horsepower. The builder plans for the car to be street legal and hopes to have it running in eight months.

Article LinkPublish Date
Update 7January 17, 2017
Update 6July 8, 2016
Update 5February 15, 2016
Update 4September 27, 2015
Update 3April 3, 2015
Update 2January 23, 2015
Update 1December 11, 2014
Original ArticleFebruary 19, 2014

