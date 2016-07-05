Scion FRS with a 1,000 HP RB26 and Skyline AWD Drivetrain

This Scion FRS was built by Prime Motoring in Wallington, New Jersey. The project started in 2014 with the intention to run a powerful 2JZ for roll racing. But they soon changed their minds and decided to use a 2.6 L RB26 inline-six built to produce 900-1,000+ horsepower. Helping it achieve those numbers are a Garrett GT4294R upgraded by Forced Performance and a Haltech Platinum Pro ECU. If that didn’t make it unique enough the team also installed a ATTESA E-TS Pro AWD system from a Nissan R33 Skyline. The AWD system required a lot of custom work such as a modified subframe, custom aluminum driveshaft, custom rear differential adapter, and floor/transmission tunnel modification. You can bet we will be seeing a lot more of this project soon.

Source: @PrimeMotoring and FT86Club (build thread)