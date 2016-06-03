V12LS is Developing and Eventually Selling a LSx V12

The interest in a LSx V12 has increased enough for a company called V12LS to develop and eventually sell them. Currently the company is testing their prototype and fixing bugs such as water leaking, starting, head gaskets, and engine management.

The engine is a 90 degree with each bank balanced like an inline-six which is typical for most V12s. The engine runs an odd-firing order similar to a Viper V10. The engine is 8.8 inches longer than a LSx V8 or similar to many inline-six engines length. There seems to be some confusion on displacement. V12LS lists on their website the engine is 519 ci or 8.55 L but 519 ci is equivalent to 8.5 L and 521 ci is equivalent to 8.55 L.

The company constructs the engine from two LS1 blocks that are cut, machines, welded together, heat treated, re-sleeved and bored. They estimate the engine will be good for 1,000 horsepower. And if you want to go over that they have future plans of offering a billet V12 block.

The most exciting part of all this is they already have a prototype that is running. Can’t wait to hear this at full throttle.

The first engine has been promised to famous builder Rod Saboury. It will be very interesting to see what vehicle he builds to use this.

If research and development goes well V12LS plans on taking orders at SEMA 2016.

Source: LS1Tech and V12LS FB page