For Sale: BMW E30 with a M62 V8

This 1991 BMW 318is is up for sale in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The owner spent 2 years and around 1,000 hours swapping a complete E39 powertrain and getting everything to work properly. Powering the car is a 4.3 L M62B44 V8 and Getrag 420G six-speed manual transmission sourced from a 1997 BMW 540i. The transmission has been upgraded with a Z3 short shifter. Behind the transmission is a custom driveshaft with a E39 front and E30 rear connected to a medium case 2.93 LSD. Everything on this car was thoughtfully modified to allow for maintenance. To compensate for the extra power both the suspension and brakes were upgraded. The owner is also offering extra parts such as a airbag steering wheel, OEM suspension, OEM brakes, OEM wheels, and many M62 parts. Please check the eBay listing for more details.

Source: eBay