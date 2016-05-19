Smart Fortwo with a turbo Hayabusa motor

This 2008 Smart Fortwo is owned by Tom Raba and built with help from AFR Autoworks in Alberta, Canada. Tom might have started with the cheapest Fortwo he could find but after a lot of effort it has transformed into an amazing project.

The Fortwo is powered by a 1300 cc Suzuki Gen 1 GSXR-1300 engine. Tom originally planned to keep the motor naturally aspirated but since the motor he purchased was built for turbocharging he figured why not.

The engine has been upgraded with Carrillo rods, JE Forged pistons, and DeatschWerks S2000 injectors. It produces 290 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque to the wheels thanks to a Garrett GT28 turbocharger making 15 psi of boost.

The engine is controlled with a Vi-PEC V44 standalone ECU and data is displayed through a Plex SDM-300 dash display.

The factory subframe was modified by AFR Autoworks and used a Sinister Sand Sports swap kit to install the Hayabusa engine into the Fortwo. The kits range in price from $12,699 for the basic kit to $22,999 for their most complete kit.

The rest of the drivetrain consists of a race cut transmission, reverse gearbox, and heavy duty output shaft.

Source: Tom Raba’s Turbo Hayabusa FB page and @HayabusaSmartCar